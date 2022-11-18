Pictured at the Arizona Rangers donation function, from left, are Kristine Sleighter, Sgt. Steve Buck, Lt. Don Childers, Chief Brad Provost, Capt. Craig Boston, Cmdr. Daniel Wilkey, PTLS Mayor Stephanie Irwin, Councilman Sterling Beus, Keith Johnson and Mary Willey.
The Arizona Rangers Show Low Company donated $4,000 on Tuesday to the Pinetop-Lakeside and Show Low police departments for the 2022 Sirens & Sleigh Bells program that benefits children 0-12 years of age in the Blue Ridge and Show Low school districts.
The Arizona Rangers – Show Company continues to support the community through proceeds from its annual fundraiser.
On Tuesday, members of the Arizona Rangers were joined by representatives of Pinetop-Lakeside and Show Low for a check presentation made possible by donations from the community and a special grant from the UPS Foundation.
Craig Boston, captain of the Arizona Rangers, said that “not only do the Arizona Rangers exist to support our local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, our mission is to support the youth in our local communities.
“This donation is made possible by the hard work and dedication of the Arizona Rangers and those in our community that support our organization.”
For more information or to donate to Sirens & Sleigh Bells, call the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department at 928-368-8803.
The Arizona Rangers serve to assist local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, assist local civic organizations with community events and to maintain the traditions of the original Arizona Rangers.
The Show Low Rangers provide armed personnel to assist to local law enforcement agencies, work parades, car shows, festivals, school events and other civic events as requested.
In addition, the Arizona Rangers are often called to assist during disasters, major crime events and other situations where additional law enforcement personnel are needed.
For more information or to donate to the Arizona Rangers Show Low Company, contact Sgt. Steve Buck at sbuck@azrangers.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.