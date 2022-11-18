Rangers

Pictured at the Arizona Rangers donation function, from left, are Kristine Sleighter, Sgt. Steve Buck, Lt. Don Childers, Chief Brad Provost, Capt. Craig Boston, Cmdr. Daniel Wilkey, PTLS Mayor Stephanie Irwin, Councilman Sterling Beus, Keith Johnson and Mary Willey.

 Submitted

The Arizona Rangers Show Low Company donated $4,000 on Tuesday to the Pinetop-Lakeside and Show Low police departments for the 2022 Sirens & Sleigh Bells program that benefits children 0-12 years of age in the Blue Ridge and Show Low school districts.

The Arizona Rangers – Show Company continues to support the community through proceeds from its annual fundraiser.

