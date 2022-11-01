skeleton cave

The entrance to Skeleton Cave is shown as it appeared in 1917.

 George Wharton James/Wikimedia Commons

While Capt. Ramdall’s Command, including the Apache Scouts, out of Camp Apache was making their 340 mile circle through the Tonto Basin area, other columns were engaged in actions all over Central Arizona.

When Gen. Crook left Camp Apache he went directly to Camp Grant, arriving there on Dec. 7, 1872. There he organized a strong expedition consisting of two companies of the 5th Cavalry, 30 mostly-Aravaipa Apache scouts, Archie McIntosh and Joe Felmer as guides, and Autonio Besias as interpreter. They were under the command of Major Williams H. Brown. Crook’s two Aides, Lt. Bourke and Lt. Ross, were included among his junior officers.

