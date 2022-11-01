While Capt. Ramdall’s Command, including the Apache Scouts, out of Camp Apache was making their 340 mile circle through the Tonto Basin area, other columns were engaged in actions all over Central Arizona.
When Gen. Crook left Camp Apache he went directly to Camp Grant, arriving there on Dec. 7, 1872. There he organized a strong expedition consisting of two companies of the 5th Cavalry, 30 mostly-Aravaipa Apache scouts, Archie McIntosh and Joe Felmer as guides, and Autonio Besias as interpreter. They were under the command of Major Williams H. Brown. Crook’s two Aides, Lt. Bourke and Lt. Ross, were included among his junior officers.
The command left Camp Grant going to the North through the Mescal, Pinal, Supersition, and Mazatzal Mountains.
Most of the enemy contacts early in the expedition were made by the Apache scouts, who were usually 12 to 24 hours ahead of the other troops. The idea was that the scouts would find the enemy and send for the other troops to come forward. The trouble with this theory was that the Apaches couldn’t forgo a fight, and by the time the other troops arrived, it was usually all over.
One the morning of Dec. 16, some of the scouts, led by McIntosh and Besias, attacked the camp of a leader known as Chunz. The hostiles were able to flee without suffering any known casualties, but had to leave food and supplies behind. The scouts pursued them for five miles through rough terrain, but were never able to force a fight.
On Dec. 22, after crossing to the north side of the Salt River, they attacked another camp near the mouth of Coon Creek on the south side of the Sierra Ancha. Several men were killed and three women captured. From there they moved back across the Salt River and on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1873, met up with Capt. Burns and his command out of Camp McDowell.
Capt. Burns had with him over 100 Pima scouts, as well as a small boy who had been captured a few days before. The combined command of 220 troopers plus scouts moved back north across the river and spent the night of Dec. 27 in a narrow box canyon on the East side of the Mazatzals.
Lt. Bourke recorded in his diary and again later in his book “On the Border with Crook” slightly different descriptions of the battle that was to come.
One of the Apache scouts, known as Nantaje, knew of a secret stronghold located in the Salt River Canyon. Because of his dislike of the leader of the hostiles who were probably hiding there, he was willing to show where it was. The hideout was believed by the hostiles to be an impregnable fortress.
The troops would have to travel all night in complete silence through the dark, and be in position before daylight. The cave and surrounding area were so well-situated that if they were caught in the open approaching it, they might all be killed before they could retreat to safety. If the soldiers had the “sand” to go with him, he would lead them there. They did.
All of the horses and mules would be left in the canyon under a strong guard. At about 8 p.m., as a particular star rose above the horizon, Nantaje led them uphill to the west for about three miles and then turned to the south. After midnight they reached a summit and rested in the cold silence for an hour. After walking for another four hours, they could tell they were nearing the edge of a large canyon.
Nantaje now asked that a dozen picked men be sent forward with him to climb down the face of the precipice and get in position in front of the cave. Immediately behind them would come about 40 more men to hold the trails and prevent any of the hostiles from getting above them. The rest of the forces would then move forward. If the first two groups were unable to secure the field, the others would be in position to cover the retreat of the survivors back up the face of the cliffs. The first of the detachments was commanded by Lt. Ross, the second by Lt. Bourke.
Both parties were able to follow a thin trail down into the canyon that brought them to a position only a couple of hundred feet in front of the cave. A group of men, having apparently just returned from a raid, were gathered around a fire in a flat area below the cave. Women were preparing food for them. The first volley fired by the soldiers killed six of them. Other warriors began to fire from positions in the rocks that protected the front of the cave. The defenders, as well as the attacking soldiers, were so well-concealed among the rocks that all the shooting was ineffective.
The soldiers began to aim all of their fire at the roof and sides of the cave. The bullets glancing off the rocks took a terrible toll on all those inside. Twice the soldiers stopped firing and asked those inside to surrender, or at least send the women and children out to safety. Twice they were refused. Other soldiers began to roll large boulders down from above the cave. Soon there was no more shooting coming from the cave, and the soldiers rushed forward into a scene of complete carnage. 76 were dead or dying inside the cave. 20 women and children were still alive, all wounded. One of the Pima scouts was killed during the shooting.
The horses and mules were brought forward and used to help carry the wounded survivors to Camp McDowell, about 50 miles away. Two of the wounded captives died on the way.
Skeleton Cave, as it is now known, is located high above Canyon Lake on the north side, about seven miles upstream from the dam.
