Ambitious Beauty Salon will host a holiday open house and fundraiser from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Stylists, from left, are Monica Carrasco, Janetzy Gonzales, Wendy Forler, Cindy Plautz and owner Tacia Jefferson.
In the spirit of holiday giving, the hair stylists at Ambitious Beauty Salon in downtown Show Low wanted to do something to give back to their community.
Taking the lead in planning, stylists Wendy Forler and Janetzy Gonzales decided to host a fundraising open house from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the salon. Ambitious Beauty is at 801 E. Deuce of Clubs, right along the path of the Show Low Shines Christmas Parade down the Deuce starting at 6 that evening.
Upon consideration, Forler and Gonzales chose Navajo County Family Advocacy Center as the recipient of their fundraising efforts.
Numerous local businesses have joined the salon’s giving mission by donating gifts and services to be entered into a drawing.
Raffle tickets are $1 each or $5 for six tickets, and winners need not be present. All proceeds will benefit the Family Advocacy Center.
Prizes to be awarded include movie tickets, restaurant gift cards, pet grooming, cleaning services, hair stylist gift cards, tools, landscaping service and more.
The open house will provide a gathering place for friends and family to celebrate the holiday spirit, along with an opportunity to take memorable pictures in the selfie booth.
Ambitious Beauty Salon has been a downtown business for six years. After starting out as a stylist there, Tacia Jefferson assumed ownership in 2020. The fourth stylist at the salon is Monica Carrasco, and Cindy Plautz offers manicures, pedicures and acrylics.
Navajo County Family Advocacy Center assists victims of domestic violence and abuse. Services have been provided to over 1,700 children since the nonprofit’s inception in 2011.
