Ambitious Beauty Salon

Ambitious Beauty Salon will host a holiday open house and fundraiser from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Stylists, from left, are Monica Carrasco, Janetzy Gonzales, Wendy Forler, Cindy Plautz and owner Tacia Jefferson.

 Gayle Tyler/Special to the Independent

In the spirit of holiday giving, the hair stylists at Ambitious Beauty Salon in downtown Show Low wanted to do something to give back to their community.

Taking the lead in planning, stylists Wendy Forler and Janetzy Gonzales decided to host a fundraising open house from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the salon. Ambitious Beauty is at 801 E. Deuce of Clubs, right along the path of the Show Low Shines Christmas Parade down the Deuce starting at 6 that evening.

