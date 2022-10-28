To continue the Halloween living-creature series that previously profiled ravens and bats, today we focus on the black cat, which was recognized Thursday in National Black Cat Day.
Associated with witchcraft and bad luck, the black cat is unique in its own right due to a few different genetic traits. With 22 species of cats that can produce black offspring, this historical feline can be found somewhere between science and folklore.
Over 370 million house cats were recorded in 2018, and the black cat makes up only 5% of that population. Although two parents can possess different color patterns, the black gene is the most common and provides the dark-base color for many cats in the world. The Bombay cat is from Louisville, Kentucky, and is bred to look like a mini black panther, also making it the most popular of all midnight-colored cats. Percentage wise, Russia has the most cat lovers in the world.
Not all black cats have yellow or green eyes, either, due to a genetic mutation called the amelanistic allele. This means that a black cat must inherit two copies of the allele in order to express the phenotype. A black cat has more melanin, a special pigment that influences color of the fur and skin, also leading to the eye color, which is commonly a golden amber. A cat with green eyes is considered rare.
Here are some other interesting facts about this common household pet:
• Not every dark-colored feline you see is truly a solid black cat because it can possess a pattern not seen by the human eye due to the pigmentation gene.
• Science and research have found the black cat has a very strong immune system, able to fight off diseases and other illnesses.
• Although the black cat is considered unlucky, it is most likely to be adopted first in the animal shelter according to statistics.
Deena Pace, director of the Humane Society of the White Mountains, states that the shelter does not allow black cats for adoption during October and especially around Halloween.
RT Owens from Pet Allies states her organization has not seen any kind of strange adoptions in the past years around this time, and says it’s more of a myth than anything. Pace also states HSWM has not rescued black cats recently, and Owens says PA has one that was rescued from a hit-and-run, and is now recovering from surgery.
Depending on what century, culture and religion a person is from, the black cat is actually considered lucky in some countries. The Japanese look at the dark feline as a symbol of love, while some think the idea came from a Greek tale in which the goddess Hera cast a curse on a servant, transforming them into a black cat, and eventually allying with a witchcraft goddess.
In 1233, Pope Gregory IX announced in the church that black cats were demons in disguise. Never the less, Pace does state to keep your black cat inside on Monday, Oct. 31 just to be on the safe side. Moreover, the folklore and science of the cat has made its way into modern-day films, books and continued traditions. The dark legend seemingly will never fade away into the night anytime soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.