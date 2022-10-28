black cat pastel

 Photo illustration by Brett Halfpop/Independent

To continue the Halloween living-creature series that previously profiled ravens and bats, today we focus on the black cat, which was recognized Thursday in National Black Cat Day.

Associated with witchcraft and bad luck, the black cat is unique in its own right due to a few different genetic traits. With 22 species of cats that can produce black offspring, this historical feline can be found somewhere between science and folklore.

