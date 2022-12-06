Tired of shopping, wrapping and cooking this holiday season?
Take a break to see sugar plums dancing before your eyes at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 and at 2 and 7 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Blue Ridge High School.
The Dance Academy of the White Mountains in Lakeside will present “The“Nutcracker” ballet under the direction of Rebecca Eagle and co-direction/choreography of Johnnie Jones at Blue Ridge’s Thomas Kean Auditorium.
“The Nutcracker,” originally performed in 1892 featuring the music of legendary Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, tells the tale of Clara, a young girl who is gifted a nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve by her godfather Drosselmeyer.
Through the magic of the holidays, the Nutcracker comes to life defending Clara from the Rat King and his armies. He ultimately turns into a prince escorting Clara through a wonderland of snow, then to the Land of Sweets. There the Candy Queen entertains them with a parade of dancing confections.
After a sweet final dance with the prince, Clara awakens to wonder whether it was real or all just a dream.
The Dance Academy, located at 5801 America Lane in Lakeside, teaches ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, hip hop and contemporary styles of dance to children and adults.
The competition company of The Dance Academy has performed in many local venues and participated in regional competitions winning multiple awards.
“The Nutcracker” performance will feature youth from the local community including principal dancers Brooklyn Jones as Clara, Luke Roosma as the Nutcracker Prince, Rachel Sturm as the Rat Queen, Bethany Thompson as the Snow Queen, Kelsea Mahoney as the Candy Queen and Carrie Vest as the Sugar Plum Fairy, as well as Jay Larson as Herr Drosselmeyer.
Elaborating on the accomplishments of the Dance Academy and Company students, Luke Roosma was recently awarded a $38,000 scholarship to Hussian College Los Angeles for commercial dance and is a national Cathy Roe Dance Company member in hip-hop.
Andrea Robinson, who performs as a Chinese tea confection, is also a national Cathy Roe Dance Company member in tap. Additionally, Carrie Vest is a Cathy Roe Dance regional ultimate title winner.
Tickets are $10 at the door or $8 in advance at The Dance Academy through Friday.
For more information regarding “The Nutcracker” performances or for information regarding The Dance Academy of the White Mountains classes, call 928-537-1406.
