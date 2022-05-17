Show Low Days will be coming back to the White Mountains after a two-year absence.
The event will take place on June 10-11 with various activities being planned to celebrate the return of an admired tradition for the city of Show Low.
“Show Low Days has been reimagined to highlight the businesses, nonprofits, unique locations and activities in and around the city and the entire AZ White Mountain area,” states the opening message on the official Show Low Chamber of Commerce website.
This two-day event is being brought to the community by Stefan Wehnau, the President of the chamber Board of Directors, and Daris Gibbons, the executive producer of the event.
Wehnau, a real estate agent, and Gibbons are both happy to volunteer their personal time to help make this event a reality.
“The best part of hosting an event like Show Low Days is watching the people enjoy the experience and their time out there. It’s something you just can’t monetize.”
The team has constructed a unique event meant to celebrate local Show Low businesses and the people who support and run them. The portion of the event occurring on June 10 is meant to encourage locals to explore and experience the small business that make up most of the goings on in Show Low. The event website encourages all shops and stores participating in the event to “come up with as simple or extravagant events as they like,” listing various examples such as entertainer performances and cornhole tournaments.
The second day is set to the see the return of a more traditional Show Low Days, with an emphasis on community engagement. Vendors and various nonprofit organizations will be arranged in comfortable “neighborhoods” around the event to encourage the public to walk around and see what everyone has to offer.
Day 2 will also offer two separate stages for the public, both to observe and participate. One stage will focus on local talents, promising to offer a glimpse at the skills, crafts and cultures that reside on the Mountain.
The main stage will be home to the Voices of the White Mountains vocal contest. The Show Low chamber has formally challenged other communities from across the White Mountains, such as Holbrook, Heber-Overgaard, Springerville and Snowflake to send two of their communities’ best vocal singers to compete for a $500 cash prize and $500 toward professional recording time, with the result being the winner’s song listed on sites such as Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify.
Wehnau stated, “Our goal is to build the event to the point where we can take the winner from this contest and send them to a national competition. We want to send them out into the world.”
Those interested in representing their community with their performance or as a general, food or nonprofit vendor can find all necessary information on the Show Low chamber website. Wehnau affirmed, “Our No. 1 focus behind organizing Show Low Days this way is to come back to the idea of highlighting Show Low. We have great neighboring communities, so we wanted to showcase the Arizona White Mountain experience. Ultimately, we might have different addresses, but we really do cross various boundaries to find the services, business and leisure experiences we want to have up here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.