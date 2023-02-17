Trusted Driver Val Garcia
Val Garcia, the president and CEO of Trusted Driver, which uses texts to notify drivers of minor traffic violations, talks about his company in San Antonio.

 Kyra O'Connor/News21

SAN ANTONIO — The future of traffic stops may be on your phone.

The San Antonio company Trusted Driver has piloted a program with police departments in Texas and Nebraska that allows officers to text drivers for minor traffic violations, and even issue citations.

