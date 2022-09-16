The Kull White Mountain B&B

Naturalist John Muir said, “Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them are dirt.” And though this was not their first dirt road, Greg and Janet Kull were lulled down such a road in Lakeside in 2020 that literally opened a door to what is now their bed-and-breakfast.
Janet said that normally she and Greg would meet with Greg’s twin brother in Colorado for the Fourth of July, but with COVID-19 having arrived, they decided they would stay local and came to the Mountain to hike and camp.
On July 1, they, along with their two dogs Nora and Turk, decided to go exploring and they wound up on a dirt road that dead-ended against the White Mountain Apache Reservation.
The house at the end of the road on the right was for sale. And, Janet said, they just thought it was an interesting property and house the way it was configured. She said it looked a little like a “Hansel and Gretel cabin” and she just hoped there were no children inside.
They were staying at Whispering Pines and decided to make an offer on the house. It just so happens, the house had been on the market for only one day and someone had already made an offer. They made an offer anyway and it was obviously meant to be because the first offer fell through.
They closed on the property in less than one month.
“We did not have a B&B in mind when we bought it,” said Janet.
The house, on nearly two acres, is privately nestled among ponderosa pines and oak trees, and is frequented by peacocks, deer, wild horses and an occasional fox. Reservation cows also pass by behind the fence line. Added to the woodland ambiance is a variety of birds that makes it a forested private retreat.
When the thought came to the Kulls that it would make a great B&B, they moved their marketing business from Scottsdale to Lakeside by Sept. 1, 2020. They anticipated the B&B would take a couple of months to complete.
Of course, things do not always go as planned. In November, they had a major leak from the well and it flooded the crawl space and then it froze. That was a setback, but they were not deterred and after 18 months of renovating an already beautiful house they transformed the home they bought into a paradise retreat.
Though shop-local programs were amplified during the pandemic, Janet and Greg had already begun theirs as they scouted about for special furniture — new or used furniture they could refurbish, along with special decor and the renovations that have resulted in three special rooms — the Humming Bird, the Wild Horse and the Bighorn rooms — that are all different but have the same amenities of in-room coffee and tea, a private bath, and all have a private entrance. The Kulls also have their own suite.
Janet and Greg are like a who’s who of a local business referral network. They do everything possible to source local. To name drop a few, Lamel and Connie Lewis have added their signature touch of rustic decor throughout the B&B; many unique purchases have come from Antler’s Attic, Red Door Consignment, Stephen Bachmayer’s Consignment and Auctions, Cafe Pinoli and Pinetop Coffee House & Roasting Co. They provide each guest room with information on current events, area attractions, hiking and trail information, restaurants and area shopping. They even have a small gift shop at the entrance with souvenir items and soaps, candles and jewelry that are as local as possible or from women-owned or other small businesses.
Their B&B serves a sit-down breakfast in the formal dining room and outside when appropriate.
Many of the dishes Janet makes for the guests have herbs from her own greenhouse on the property, and she makes every effort to meet everyone’s dietary needs.
They are in the process of building a bungalow away from the main house that is progressing nicely.
They also discovered their new B&B was actually a B&B many years ago. One Sunday afternoon locals Petie and Ray Bartram stopped by an introduced themselves to the Kulls and shared many of their stories from their days as innkeepers. The Bartrams owned what is now the Kull home and opened Bartram’s White Mountain Bed & Breakfast in 1988. They served the community for many years. Needless to say, they all became fast friends and in honor of that introduction, the Kulls added White Mountain to their B&B name as the Bartrams had done.
Janet and Greg are not just city dwellers who moved to the Mountain. They are avid hikers. Janet, who grew up a tomboy, not only is a hiking enthusiast but she is into dirt bikes and raced all through high school.
The B&B is a member of the American Lodging Association and the Kulls have left no stone unturned to make guests’ experience at their B&B a memorable one.
Having their own marketing company, they have obviously put their expertise in that field to work for their B&B.
Janet was considering going into interior design while she and Greg were dating, but after listening to many of Greg’s interviews for an inbound marketer, he suggested she become certified in the field, and she did and they work together from their home office at the B&B.
They have the best of both worlds as they work to fulfill their B&B dream.
The renovations have been a lot of work, but Janet says it is a labor of love.
“God does not call you without equipping you,” she said.
And now Janet and Greg are reveling in the fact that they do feel equipped because they recently had their first return guests – a solid validation the guests liked their previous stay.
There is also another validation for the Kulls regarding their B&B. The Kull White Mountain B&B is featured by the Arizona Office of Tourism in the summer monthly media brief as Pinetop-Lakeside’s only bed-and-breakfast.
Oh yes, one more thing – the B&B staff is growing. Zeus, a part husky and part great Pyrenees puppy, has joined the family and is in training with Nora and Turk to become an official B&B canine greeter.
Who knew that going down a dirt road could lead to so many good things for the Kulls and also for the White Mountain community. To find out which dirt road goes to the B&B, go to www.thekull.com.
