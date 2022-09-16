The Kull White Mountain B&B

The Kull White Mountain B&B is situated on almost two acres, nestled within ponderosa pines and oak trees. It is Pinetop-Lakeside’s only B&B and, to the owners’ surprise, was a B&B in 1988.

 Barbara Bruce/Independent

Naturalist John Muir said, “Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them are dirt.” And though this was not their first dirt road, Greg and Janet Kull were lulled down such a road in Lakeside in 2020 that literally opened a door to what is now their bed-and-breakfast.

Janet said that normally she and Greg would meet with Greg’s twin brother in Colorado for the Fourth of July, but with COVID-19 having arrived, they decided they would stay local and came to the Mountain to hike and camp.

Reach the reporter at bbruce@wmicentral.com

Tags

With 20 plus years media experience, Barbara Bruce is an award winning journalist, senior reporter and monthly columnist for the White Mountain Independent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.