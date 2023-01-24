Buu Nygren

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren gives an inauguration speech at the Bee Hółdzil Fighting Scouts Events Center Tuesday in Fort Defiance. He was sworn in as the 10th president of the Navajo Nation.

 Donovan Quintero/Navajo Times

WINDOW ROCK — Almost three years after it was instituted to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Navajo Nation has lifted its mask mandate, making mask use optional in public spaces and businesses for the general public. By removing the mask mandate, the Navajo Nation is now considered fully reopened to the general public.

“It’s time for the Navajo people to get back to work,” Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said in a press release. “It’s time for them to be able to open their chapter houses to conduct local business and to receive services they are asking for and deserve.” 

