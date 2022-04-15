SPRINGERVILLE — The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests will be hosting artists of any medium on the forest for a one- to two-week artist-in-residence program.
This volunteer residency will be individually tailored for selected participants, with outdoor ability and personal interests in mind.
Experiences can range from camping in a developed site, biking across the forest, assisting in field work, and anything in between or beyond.
Selected artists will be expected to donate at least one piece of art and share their experience, in some capacity, with the larger community.
Artists of all ages, mediums, and experience levels are encouraged to apply.
Participants will be responsible for transportation to Springerville and food during their stay. Applicants can expect to hear back by mid-May.
Art, in all forms, has long been used as a means for documenting and connecting people to public lands.
Whether it be the paintings produced by the Hudson River School or philosophical writings by famous naturalists like Aldo Leopold, art has instilled values of stewardship and a love of nature in many.
The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests contain stunning landscapes, including the Escudilla Wilderness, the inspiration for Aldo Leopold’s “Thinking Like a Mountain” and “Escudilla.”
These writings have inspired generations of natural resources professionals and have contributed to our understanding of the area during the 1940s.
The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests hope to foster the next generation of environmental artists by providing the opportunity to connect, interpret, and share their findings and bodies of work with the public.
This program strives to support the artist’s creativity, personal interests, identity, and artistic career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.