A year and a half ago, a new nonprofit, White Mountain Performing Arts, was in the middle of its first production, “Annie Jr.,” when COVID-19 hit, and the world shut down.
It was five weeks from show. This news devastated the cast which consisted of 28 children from grades 2 to 10 at the Blue Ridge school district. For the majority, this was their first musical production and they had been practicing for more than two months. So, like the rest of the world, they hunkered down and waited.
Unsure of when the lockdown would be lifted Zoom practices were held for a while, until it was apparent that the school year was effectively over, along with their show.
Although COVID-19 is still lingering, with the release of the vaccine, Blue Ridge school district has been able to open back up and approve a second chance for “Annie Jr.” to go on. Auditions were held in August and practices commenced shortly thereafter. The 29 cast members, ages 8 to 18, have been rehearsing, dancing and memorizing their lines in preparation for that moment when the curtains open, the lights come up and they get to tell the story of Annie. This moment was almost two years in the making for the returning members of the original cast.
One of those returning is Emily Johnson, 15. “When we had to cancel it was really sad because I was so excited about it. I told a bunch of people about it. It was devastating. I love being back. We had a year and were able to create a better show, and we’re like a big family together,” Johnson said.
Alyssa Evans, now 13, was 11 when she was cast as Annie in the original show but has since aged out of that character. She returned this season and was cast as Lily. “It feels good to be back. I know it was really hard for a lot of the kids when it canceled, but I’m just really happy that we can perform it this time. Even if some of us have different roles, I’m still happy to be a part of the show,” Evans said.
When asked why she enjoyed theater she replied, “Performing is like, for once in your life you can be a completely different person and you learn to put yourself in another person’s shoes. It’s really a great learning opportunity to see the world from a different perspective.”
It takes a lot of people to create a production like this. About 70 children and adults worked on acting, music, choreography, lights, sound, costumes, props, set design, building, painting, publicity and makeup. Jensen Cook is a Blue Ridge junior who, at 17, has already become an accomplished makeup artist, and is the primary makeup artist for the show.
“I like that most of the cast is so young but do such a great job! It really came naturally to most of them. It’s inspiring to see people so young be so passionate about something. You can tell that these kids really put their heart and soul into the show,” Cook said.
In an effort to give as many kids an opportunity to shine as possible the show was double cast. This means there are actually two cast for the leads in the show, each cast performs twice. Santiago Santana, 13, plays Oliver Warbucks. When asked if practicing for three months for a weekend of shows was worth the work Santana said, “It is really worth it. I’m kind of sad that it’s almost over. I would definitely do another one.”
When asked what he would like the audience to take away from the show he said, “If you try and put the work in you can really do anything, and just be there for people. There are a lot of kids in the world who have had a really hard life. Maybe we can look around ourselves and see how we can help others. Even if you aren’t rich, you can give the little you have, time, talents, or a hug and you will be blessed.”
Jesse Stroup, 13, also plays Oliver Warbucks and has this message for those struggling: “Don’t give up, even when things are hard.”
Working hard is something that Abby Larsen, 11, has learned. She is one of the girls playing the part of Annie. “My favorite part of being Annie is that I like how I have so much to do. I learned that I could push myself to learn things on my own at home.” Something that Annie has taught Abby, “that even though she’s gone through a ton she still moves forward,” Larsen said.
“The sun does come out tomorrow!” exclaims Johnson. “There is always something that is gloomy, but there are also things that can make your day, like someone being nice to you, giving a compliment. It’s hopeful that life is in your control; you can make tomorrow a better day.”
The timing of Annie’s iconic message “the sun will come out tomorrow” really strikes true for the cast and crew of Annie, and really all of us who have struggled during the last 18 months with feelings of uncertainty, loneliness and depression as we push to stay optimistic. Just as Annie and Oliver Warbucks find happiness, not in money or status, but in family and friends, when we were able to open up and be with our loved ones again, we all appreciated each other so much more. So, when the curtains open, and those lights come up it will be symbolic of so much more to everyone; a new beginning, a new appreciation, the sun coming out again.
“Annie Jr.” will be performed at 7 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Blue Ridge High School auditorium. The show is approximately 75 minutes long. Tickets are $5 at the door or can be purchased in advance at www.28610.danceticketing.com.
White Mountain Performing Arts, a nonprofit, was created by Becky Evans, Jennifer Brimhall and Shanee Wahlin with a mission to build confidence, cultivate talents and encourage friendships by producing theater productions for the youth of the White Mountains. Their goal is to produce one weeklong summer camp and one musical with the students in the Blue Ridge school district per year.
