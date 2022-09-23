By the Fall of 1872 General George Crook was ready to begin offensive action against hostile Indians in Arizona. He had been patient and cooperated fully with the peace efforts of Vincent Colyer and O.O. Howard even as raiding and murders had continued in the territory. A couple of thousand Indians had been placed on the reservations that they had created but thousands of others had not come onto any reservation and would not willingly do so.

In his annual report for 1872 Gen. Crook stated “I think I am justified in saying that I have fully carried out that portion of my instructions which required me to co-operate with the agents referred to, and believe that humanity demands that I should now proceed to carry out the remainder of my instructions which require me to punish the incorrigible hostile.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.