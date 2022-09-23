By the Fall of 1872 General George Crook was ready to begin offensive action against hostile Indians in Arizona. He had been patient and cooperated fully with the peace efforts of Vincent Colyer and O.O. Howard even as raiding and murders had continued in the territory. A couple of thousand Indians had been placed on the reservations that they had created but thousands of others had not come onto any reservation and would not willingly do so.
In his annual report for 1872 Gen. Crook stated “I think I am justified in saying that I have fully carried out that portion of my instructions which required me to co-operate with the agents referred to, and believe that humanity demands that I should now proceed to carry out the remainder of my instructions which require me to punish the incorrigible hostile.”
Dan Thrapp in his book “conquest of Apacheria” published in 1967, describes how Gen. Crook intended to do it. Crook’s plan was to launch preliminary columns at outlying haunts of the Indians, smash those who could be found and so stir up the remainder that they would withdraw toward their inner sanctum in Central Arizona, the Tonto Basin. He would keep highly mobile cavalry units, with Native American Scouts, supported by Pack trains criss-crossing the mostly unknown area until the enemy was beaten. Doing it in Winter would minimize the problem of finding water but also make it impossible for Indians, whose homes and supplies were burned, to survive in the high mountains. The enemy would be starved and frozen as well as fought into submission. Crook’s plan was ruthless, but at the same time humane. He saw the apparent cruelty of it, and planned it that way, but made clear that only by a brutal, sledge-hammer offensive could he force the hostiles to the reservations where kind, if firm, guidance could show them the only way by which they could survive the White Tide engulfing their homeland.
Crook’s final instructions to his troops were to the point: if the Indians could be made to surrender, accept…. where they prefer to fight; give them all the fight they want, and in one good dose, instead of many petty engagements…. in either case hunt them down until the last hostile is killed or captured…. avoid killing women and children, and all prisoners of either sex should not be abused in any way…. enlist prisoners as Scouts if possible, the wilder the better, because the wild ones would know best the nature and retreats of those still out…. No excuse will be accepted for abandoning a trail; if the horses play out, follow the enemy on foot as long as your men can stand…. No sacrifice to be avoided to make the campaign short, sharp, and decisive.
On Nov. 15, 1872 three columns of troops were in the field to clear the area from Chino Valley to the head waters of the Verde River and on to the San Francisco Mountains North of present day Flagstaff, before going down to Camp Verde to get re-supplied. On Dec. 3rd they were joined by two more columns and all 5 commands left Camp Verde by different routes to cover all areas from Northwest of Camp Verde to the Southwest as far as the lower Aquafria River. The object was to clear the entire area West of the Verde River of hostiles. If they could not be killed or captured they were to be driven East towards the Tonto Basin. By Dec. 18th all 5 columns had returned to Camp Verde for re-rationing. All had found and destroyed rancherias and supplies but only one had a fight with hostiles, killing 13 men, capturing 3 women and destroying everything they found.
General Crook had left his headquarters at Ft. Whipple near Prescott at the beginning of the campaign. He went first to Camp Verde. He then left Verde on the 20th of November accompanied by his two aides Lt. Bourke and Lt. Ross and a small detachment and traveled by way of a trail across the top of the Mogollon Rim, that would come to be known as Crook’s Trail, to Camp Apache arriving on Nov. 29th. He than moved on from Camp Apache on Dec. 3rd to Camp Grant arriving there on the 7th.
While at Camp Apache Lt. Bourke spent a few days enlisting Apache Scouts. By Dec. 2nd he had chosen 47 men from the many who had come to volunteer. Almost all were Cibecue and Western White Mountain Apaches. They were to be under the command of Captain George (Jake) Randall. The column consisted of 3 junior officers and small detachments of Cavalry and Mounted Infantry, along with the 47 Apache Scouts, under the immediate direction of Post Guide/Interpreter Corydon E. Cooley, and the essential pack train that made it possible for all the units to stay in the field for extended periods.
They left Camp Apache on Dec. 4th 1872 going West thru Cibecue and off the Reservation, around the Southern edge of the Sierra Ancha Mountain. On Dec. 10th after a night march if 30 miles, a few soldiers and 20 of the Apache Scouts attacked a group of about 100, thought to have been led by a Chief called Delchay. They killed 14 men and wounded many other but Delchay was not among them. Three days later in the Tonto Creek Valley 30 of the Apache Scouts and a detachment of soldiers again attacked a Tonto Apache Camp killing eleven men and capturing six women and one child. The command then made its way West to Camp McDowell on the lower Verde River to resupply before returning to Camp Apache. On the way back they discovered and destroyed another large Rancheria believed to also have belonged to Delchay. The column out of Camp Apache had made a 340 mile circle, fought 2 engagements and had no casualties. But it was only the beginning.
