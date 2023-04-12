More than 3,000 people attended Pinetop-Lakeside's Easter Celebration last Saturday. The town provided and distributed 700 bags of Easter eggs stuffed with goodies. Twenty local businesses donated an additional 500 Easter eggs in over-sized Easter baskets.
“We were overwhelmed at how the community embraced this event,” said Tony Alba, PTLS community services manager.
There were food trucks, face painting, lawn games, photos with the Easter Bunny and live music by Ryan David Orr.
The Town of PTLS provided and distributed 700 bags of Easter eggs stuffed with goodies. Twenty local businesses donated an additional 500 Easter eggs in over-sized Easter baskets. There was a maze with eggs hidden inside for the kids to go through.
“The best part of the day was seeing smiles on the faces of so many children,” said Alba. “It was a great day for our community.”
The Elks Lodge in Show Low also had an Easter event on Saturday. Around 350 people attended the Easter egg hunt. Just under 400 hot dogs were given out to those who attended, along with small bags of chips. Pepsi Bottling Group and Swire Coca-Cola, USA donated drinks to the event.
“Our Easter committee members, with the help of some junior high students, decorated 350 cupcakes, which were also all gone,” said Renée Higginbotham, Elks Lodge secretary.
The event was a huge success, Higginbotham said.
The grand prize was bicycles. 10 lucky kids went home with new bicycles after the event.
