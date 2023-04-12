Elks Easter egg hunt 2023

More than 3,000 people attended Pinetop-Lakeside's Easter Celebration last Saturday. The town provided and distributed 700 bags of Easter eggs stuffed with goodies. Twenty local businesses donated an additional 500 Easter eggs in over-sized Easter baskets.

 Courtesy/Show Low Elks

More than 3,000 people attended Pinetop-Lakeside's Easter Celebration last Saturday. 

“We were overwhelmed at how the community embraced this event,” said Tony Alba, PTLS community services manager.  

Contact the writer at jdryden@wmicentral.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.