The Wild Turkey

With the Thanksgiving holiday around the corner, another animal comes to mind associated with late autumn national holiday. The history of the turkey and the first Thanksgiving which took place 1621. Although the holiday is on the last Thursday every November, it's not proven the 361-year-old tradition was on a Thursday. There’s another myth to the first meal, it would not be common for the settlers and the Wampanoag tribal members to be eating turkey, but rather domesticated waterfowl such as duck and geese. Of course, the modern-day forest bird is a legend because of Ben Franklin. The age-old rumors of Franklin wanting the turkey as a national symbol is considered nowadays to be false.
It all started when Franklin wrote to his daughter criticizing the original eagle design for the Great Seal, mentioning that it looked more like a turkey. He also wrote in 1784, “Bald Eagle...is a Bird of bad moral Character. He does not get his living honestly…he is too lazy to fish for himself.” The feast of thanks in America goes back much further though. In 1541, Francisco Vásquez de Coronado and the Teya Indiansheld a feast in Palo Duro Canyon (Texas).
In 1777, all 13 Colonies held thanksgiving celebrations and in 1789 President George Washington declared November 26th, a National Day of Thanksgiving. However, the wild bird becoming a household dish could be at least a 160-year-old tradition. Nowadays, the National Turkey Federation has estimated a whopping 46 million turkeys are eaten every Thanksgiving Day, followed by another 22 million turkeys on Christmas day. In 1938 President Franklin Roosevelt moved the holiday up one week, but Congress moved it back to the 4th Thursday in 1941.
Here are some interesting facts about the species Meleagris gallopavo, gallinaceous bird, genus of the Meleagrididae of the Galliformes order. In the early 1900s, there were roughly 30,000 turkeys left in the country, but with modern day conservation efforts, they thrive at a healthy 7 million in population. The young turkey is called a “jakes” while the baby is called a “poult.” The wild turkey's main diet is seeds, fruits, nuts, insects, and small lizards. Adult males can reach up to 22 pounds, have a wingspan up to 6 feet, and they also have exceptional vision but not the best hearing. Both genders have a “snood” which is a dangly appendage on the face, wattle, and only a few feathers on the head. Moreover, scientists claim the longer snood gives the turkey a 45-million-year evolution advantage over the chicken.
Thanksgiving is not just an American holiday either; nor is the turkey the most delectable dish either. Troy Brownfield from the Saturday Evening Post writes “Liberia brought the Thanksgiving tradition directly from America, owing to its beginnings as a resettlement colony for freed black Americans. The West African country declared its independence in 1847, and they mark their celebration on the first Thursday in November.” Their dishes are roasted chicken, green bean casserole, and mashed cassavas, similar to mashed yams. Canada uses salmon dishes, venison and also roasted turkey on the second Monday of October. Australians also have seen a turkey sales increase since 2016, on the last Wednesday of November. Their tradition dates back to 1838. Japan celebrates “Labor Thanksgiving Day”, traditionally held on the 23rd of November. Grateful families gather to feast give thanks for their efforts of labor, production, and peace. Their traditional meals still consist of fish, rice, and tea.
No one really truly knows when the turkey became the associated game bird for the modern-day American Thanksgiving. With its gobbles, wits, and funny character, the colored male bird has around 5,500 feathers, can fly up to 55 mph, and run almost 30 mph. In 1863, President Lincoln officially declared the Thanksgiving holiday during the middle of the U.S. Civil War. With over 31 million Americans living at this time, one could assume, the larger game bird became easier to feed big families on the dinner table, and because of its size, it was a great way to fill the bellies of the soldiers on the battlefield. Roughly 70 years later, the first Thanksgiving NFL game tradition would be born on November 29th, 1934, when the Detroit Lions hosted the Chicago Bears on their own battlefield, the Bears would win 19-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.