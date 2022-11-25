The Wild Turkey

With the Thanksgiving holiday around the corner, another animal comes to mind associated with late autumn national holiday. The history of the turkey and the first Thanksgiving which took place 1621. Although the holiday is on the last Thursday every November, it's not proven the 361-year-old tradition was on a Thursday. There’s another myth to the first meal, it would not be common for the settlers and the Wampanoag tribal members to be eating turkey, but rather domesticated waterfowl such as duck and geese. Of course, the modern-day forest bird is a legend because of Ben Franklin. The age-old rumors of Franklin wanting the turkey as a national symbol is considered nowadays to be false.

