It seems things will be going down hill in Show Low this weekend...
The Show Low Chamber of Commerce will be hosting it's Derby Down the Deuce event this weekend, with a few kick-off events scheduled for Friday and the main event taking place on Saturday. This will be the tenth iteration of this event held in Show Low.
The official count down will begin Friday at 5:00 p.m. with a Burger Burn. The Chamber of Commerce is happily welcoming the local community to join them at Arizona Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Show Low Motors to vote on their favorite cars and watch as derby participants have their cars weighed and inspected for safety. The proper safety check will begin at 5:30 p.m. that evening.
The big race will kick off at 8:00 a.m the following morning. Anyone participating is expected to check in no later than 7:15 a.m., and the section of Deuce of Clubs being used for the derby will close down entirely at 7:45 a.m. and will not reopen until after the event is completed.
The race will start on the corner of McNeil and the Deuce of Clubs, near the Show Low post office. Cars will head east on the Deuce and conclude their runs at the Dairy Queen not too far up the road. Parking is open to the public wherever space is available, but is on a first come, first served basis, so fans are encouraged to get their early to secure themselves a good viewing spot.
Drivers who bring the fastest or best designed cars will be competing for a variety of prizes. In the speed category, third place will receive $100 and an accompanying trophy. Second place will receive $200 and a trophy as well. The absolute fastest car that takes first place will be awarded $500, a trophy, and the traveling King of the Deuce Cup, which will be held by the winner for the year leading up to the next scheduled derby, which locals can comfortable assume will take place around the same time next year.
Design awards will be given out based on the overall design and look of their cars, so participants are encouraged to put their best foot forward and put some love into their cars colors and style. The best overall designed car will receive a trophy and a $300 cash prize. Five separate judges awards will be given out as well, each accompanied by a trophy and $200 cash prize.
All drivers are expected to bring their competitive nature and skills to the derby, while fans of the event have simply been asked to bring their loudest voices to cheer the racers down the hill. Derby Down the Deuce has been one of the Mountains most cherished events, and this years is proving to join the rest as some of the best fun Show Low has to offer. As many NASCAR commentators love to say, “You're not going to want to miss this!”
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
