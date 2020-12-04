On Dec. 4, 1867, an organization was founded that resulted in the federal government stepping in to regulate big business.
Coming up is the story of this organization and how its influence reached well beyond the founder’s dreams.
Although Oliver Hudson Kelley grew up in Boston, as a young man he knew he wanted to become a farmer. So Oliver went to St. Paul, Minnesota, and bought some land.
He experimented with new crops and used elaborate irrigation systems to water his land.
As a result of his writing about his scientific farming, Oliver was hired to work for the commissioner of agriculture in Washington, D.C.
As Oliver traveled the United States he was impressed with the friendliness of farmers, as well as the loneliness of their job.
He decided it would be great to start an organization of farmers so they could socialize, and share ideas and problems.
On Dec. 4, 1867 Kelley organized the Order of the Patrons of Husbandry. It became known under a much simpler name — the Grange.
To the Grange’s credit, and benefit, they allowed women to become full-fledged members.
As the members met at their local Grange Halls, they talked about mutual problems, such as the exorbitant prices charged by warehouses and the railroads to store and transport their various crops.
Realizing they had a powerful organization, members of the Grange decided to use their influence to petition state and federal governments to get them to exert controls over these industries.
As a result the “Granger Laws” were passed. Although initially they didn’t solve the farmer’s problems, a precedent was set.
And politicians started making laws to regulate industries from meat packing to drug making on the grounds that it was the job of the government to protect the interest of all the people.
The Grange was also the most influential organization in passing the Interstate Commerce Act in 1887 that brought the railroads under federal regulation.
