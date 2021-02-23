It required a special “Man of God” to minister to wild frontier towns. There were few towns as wild as Tombstone. And there were few ministers who were capable of bringing God to that town than Rev. Peabody.
In 1882, two of every three Tombstone businesses were saloons or gambling dens. Few of the 4,000 residents were interested in attending church. And churches were usually a tent with the sound of the honky tonk pianos in the nearby saloons drowning out the minister.
All of this changed on Jan. 31, 1882, when Rev. Endicott Peabody arrived in town. Peabody was an Episcopal minister educated back east and in England. But he wasn’t a typical minister. He weighed around 200 pounds, and enjoyed boxing and baseball. As one contemporary said, “He had muscles of iron.” While not tending to his perish, Peabody umpired baseball games and refereed boxing matches.
While the Episcopal women held raffles for the building fund, and their husbands worked on the church, Peabody solicited donations on both sides of Tombstone’s “Dead Line.”
He went into a hotel casino, walked up to a high-stakes poker game, introduced himself and asked for a donation for the church. One player handed over $150 in chips, and told everyone else to do the same. The local musical society put on the opera "H.M.S. Pinafore" with the proceeds going to the church building fund. It raised $250 because saloons bought a lot of tickets that were never used.
Six months after Peabody’s arrival, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church was completed. And right after Peabody went back to Massachusetts. St. Paul’s is still in Tombstone, and is one of Arizona’s oldest Protestant churches.
