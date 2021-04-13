LEVI STRAUS
During the California gold rush everyone who got wealthy didn’t do it in the gold fields. One of these men was a Bavarian immigrant who went there to make tents and sails.
On April 15, 1850, a Bavarian immigrant named Levi Strauss sailed from New York to San Francisco. He had heard about the opportunities for merchants selling to the 49ers, and he wanted his share.
He brought with him bolts of canvas for making tents and sails. But in San Francisco he found there was a glut of canvas. One day a prospector told him that “you should have brought pants. Pants don’t wear worth a hoot up in the diggings.”
So, Levi started making waist-high overalls with the canvas, using brass rivets at the stress points. The miners stood in line for them. But the cowboys, being a bit elitist, though the bulky tan pants were for miners and farmers. Besides, those rivets scratched their saddles.
Later Levi started importing a tough cotton cloth he had found in Nimes, France. It was called Serge de Nimes. Which, incidentally, was shortened to denims.
He dyed the cloth a deep indigo, changed the rivets so they wouldn’t scratch a saddle, and guaranteed them to “shrink, wrinkle and fade.” Now they were acceptable to cowboys. A person would buy a pair of blue jeans or Levi’s, as they were now called, and jump in a trough of cold water to let the pants “shrink to fit.”
Levi's changed little until 1939 when then president of the company, Walter Haas, went on a fishing trip, and after warming his backside at the fire, he bent down and discovered something that cowboys for over 75 years had known. It was that the crotch rivet had the potential to become a branding iron. That rivet was promptly banned.
