WOMEN JURORS
In 1870, Laramie, Wyoming, was rampant with lawlessness. Even when an outlaw was caught red-handed, a jury often declared him not guilty. In March of that year, a radical move was made to correct the problem
With lawlessness and corruption rampant in Laramie, something had to be done. An outlaw would be caught in the midst of a crime, and then declared not guilty by a jury of men who were hedging their bet should they end up a defendant in the future.
Something had to be done. And, that something was to select women for jury duty. The judge didn’t just select a couple of women; he made the grand jury half women.
This was not only the first time a woman served as a jurist in Wyoming, also it was the first time in the United States. The national press came down hard on them. Men said that if their wives served on a jury, they would no longer live with them.
To protect their identity, the women wore veils. A female bailiff was appointed to spend the night outside the rooms where they stayed.
Women were thought to be incapable of serving on a jury because they were too emotional and too easily swayed. Those opposed to women’s rights thought the jurors would fail, thus ending the suffrage movement.
But they were wrong. The jury handed down indictments for murder, horse- and cattle-stealing and illegal branding. When they retired to decide a murder case, initially all of the women were for conviction, but only half of the men. When the verdict was handed down, the man was convicted.
Afterward, the judge said the women served with dignity and intelligence, as well as being firm and resolute. He also noted that after the grand jury had begun, a number of unsavory characters had left town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.