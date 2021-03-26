GEORGE MANUSE
When a person dies quite often people keep items belonging to that person as a remembrance. That was true of the subject of today’s story. However, the items kept were quite strange.
George Manuse went under a number of aliases. They included George Parrott, Flat Nose George and George Curry.
There are those who confuse him with Harvey Logan, because Harvey used a couple of similar aliases.
But, our George operated in the Powder River region of Wyoming in the late 1870s. He was the leader of a gang that attempted to rob a Union Pacific train by removing a length of railroad track.
Unfortunately, the train was running behind schedule. And a railroad inspection crew saw the missing rails before the train arrived. The crew notified the sheriff. A posse arrived and engaged the would-be train robbers. In the fracas, two members of the posse were killed.
Realizing things would be hot for him, George laid low for a while. But like with many a man who ran afoul of the law, George couldn’t keep his mouth shut, and in July of 1880 he was deep in the bottle in a saloon in Miles City, Montana, bragging about his escapades in Wyoming.
It was only a matter of days, and George found himself in jail in Rawlings, Wyoming. By the end of 1880, he had been tried, convicted and sentenced to be hanged the following year.
Like kids and Christmas, the citizens of Rawlings just couldn’t wait, and on the night of March 22, 1881, George Manuse, was escorted to a telegraph pole and hanged.
But they weren’t done with our George. A couple of “surgeons” pealed the hide off of him and made a pair of moccasins and a tobacco pouch out of it. Incidentally, you can still view his “remembrance” in a museum in Rawlings.
