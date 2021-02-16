On Feb. 15, 1909, a highly effective law enforcement agency was disbanded. It was in existence for only eight years, but it was directly responsible for our 48th state.
Ever heard of the Arizona Rangers? That’s right, the Arizona Rangers. Although they weren’t as famous as the Texas Rangers, they were ever bit as brave. And they were even more voracious at capturing criminals.
It all started in 1901. Arizona wanted to become a state, but the U.S. Congress wouldn’t accept it because of the amount of crime in the territory.
Most of the crime took place in the southeast part of the territory. People would commit a crime in New Mexico or old Mexico and escape to Arizona. Or they would commit a crime in Arizona and escape to New Mexico or old Mexico.
During the rangers’ existence their headquarters moved to the town where the most crimes were taking place.
They had to provide their own pistol. But they were provided with ammunition and a horse to ride. There was no uniform. At first there was not even a badge. And, when a badge was provided, most Rangers concealed it so they could operate under cover.
The Arizona Rangers averaged about 1,000 arrests per year with an 80% conviction rate.
Borders meant nothing to the Rangers. They would travel into New Mexico or old Mexico, with or without the approval of the Mexican government.
On Feb. 15, 1909, the Arizona Rangers fell victim to politics. They were formed by a Republican governor and Legislature. Eight years later, the Democrats got control of the Arizona Legislature, and feeling the Arizona Rangers were a Republican organization, they immediately passed legislation disbanding them.
Some Rangers discovered they no longer had a job when they returned to their office several days after being disbanded.
Incidentally, three years after the demise of the Arizona Rangers, Arizona became our 48th state.
