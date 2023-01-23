PHOENIX — Three current and former Republican lawmakers are hoping to avoid paying the legal fees of a Democrat who a judge said was unfairly sued by them because she and others asked the FBI and Department of Justice to investigate their actions around the Jan. 6 riot.

The trio's attorney, Kelley Jancaitis, is doing more than asking the Court of Appeals to reinstate their libel suit against Charlene Fernandez. The lawsuit was tossed out last year by Yuma County Superior Court Judge Levi Gunderson, who said Fernandez had an absolute First Amendment right to do what she did.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.