taxes graphic
Buy Now
Metro Creative

PHOENIX — Courting a possible veto, Republican state senators have approved three proposals to cut individual income taxes as soon as this coming budget year – and deny the new governor the revenues she is counting on to create new programs and expand existing ones.

And two of them would be permanent and one-way measures, meaning that once the tax rate goes down, the only way the revenues could be restored is with a difficult-to-get supermajority vote of legislators or the public.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.