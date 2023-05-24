The federal Bureau of Reclamation this week announced a new water rationing agreement that will have far-reaching implications throughout the Southwest, including the White Mountains.
Arizona, Nevada and California have agreed to cut their Colorado River water use by about 3 million acre-feet in the next three years, in return for federal payments amounting to $1.2 billion. This money will mostly help pay farmers who agree to not use the water to which they’re normally entitled.
The reductions amount to about 13% of the water to which the lower-basin states are otherwise entitled by the 1922 rule of the river, which divided the then-assumed average flow of the river between seven states and several tribal governments.
The trouble is that the 1922 agreement assumed about five years of high flows would go on forever. On average, the river actually carries two or three million acre-feet less than the federal government promised. This appeared to be workable for about 50 years, mostly because the giant reservoirs on the Colorado River saved enough water in high-flow years to even out the average.
But the last 20-plus years of drought forced a refactoring on many fronts.
The drought reduced Lake Mead and Lake Powell to less than 25% of capacity. One more year of drought would have resulted in “dead pool.” At that level, the generators in Lake Mead and Lake Powell would have essentially shut down, and the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon could have essentially dried up. The flow of the river over the past 20 years has dropped by a third.
The Bureau of Reclamation imposed across-the-board cuts in water deliveries, and implored the states to work out a voluntary agreement to ration water on into the future.
A winter with almost twice the normal snowpack on the Colorado River watershed intervened, delaying the crisis that would have drastically reduced the drinking water for 40 million Americans and 5.5 million acres of farmland, not to mention electricity that powers millions of homes and businesses.
The need for drastic cuts has lingered in political limbo in the past year. The four upper basin states have never used their full share, so the burden of the cuts would have to fall on Arizona, Nevada and California. Arizona proposed proportional cuts for all three lower basin states. California balked, since it had the senior water right. California suggested Arizona and Nevada should give up most of their Colorado River water before California’s cuts kicked in.
The Bureau of Reclamation threatened to impose the across the board cuts Arizona had suggested, which would have hurt everyone, but especially California.
The most recent agreement spreads the cuts more or less evenly, in return for a big federal payment to cushion the effects on farms that would have seen millions of dollars in investment turn into desert real estate.
Agriculture consumes 79% of the water in the Colorado River. About 55% of that amount goes to growing feed like alfalfa for cattle, or water for cattle, such as those on dairy farms. Another 24% supports other crops, almost half of that for cotton.
Homes use 12%, commercial and industrial business another 4% and electrical power about 4%.
All this comes from a 2020 study published by Nature Sustainability.
However, this latest agreement might be little more than a stopgap, as there’s no assurance we’ll continue seeing heavy-for-the-region amounts of precipitation. Most forecasters expect the drought to again tighten its grip on the Colorado River watershed, with the likely result that the over-promised levels of 1922 will continue to be unsustainable.
This may seem irrelevant to the White Mountains because Show Low, Pinetop and other local communities are in pretty good shape, as they sit on an aquifer fed by runoff in the wettest corner of the state. The towns currently rely on wells in which the water levels are dropping, but towns can develop additional water sources for the price of drilling new, deeper wells. The White Mountain Apache Tribe has even scored federal money to build a dam, reservoir and water system, which will provide an assured, long-term water supply for much of the reservation.
However, the urban areas of the state must cope with a new era of water shortages and a progressively more restrictive water rationing system. Meanwhile, most rural areas of the state must cope with water tables dropping beyond the reach of the deepest of wells.
While the result may be short-term gains in increased regional development, in the long run the area might find itself in the same situation as much of the rest of Arizona: overpromised, under-delivering and in crisis.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
