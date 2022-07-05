The Arizona Fire Chiefs Association has announced that Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Bryan Savage has been selected to receive the Bob Weber Lifetime Achievement Award. This award recognizes fire-service professionals who have dedicated their life’s work to Arizona fire service. Savage was nominated by Payson Fire Chief David Staub for the work he has done throughout his career to improve fire services not only in the White Mountains but throughout Arizona. Staub stated, “Chief Savage successfully led his organization not through one but multiple mergers/consolidations. He has shared his experiences around the state, and has been highly regarded as a subject matter expert on the topic of bringing organizations together.” Arizona Fire Chiefs Association President Scott Freitag said, “Chief Savage has stressed the importance of creating efficiencies in fire service operations. He recognizes the importance of creating a more sustainable environment for fire districts across the State of Arizona.” Savage will receive his award during the opening ceremonies of the Arizona Fire Chiefs Association/Arizona Fire Districts Association leadership conference on July 12 at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel and Spa at 9495 W. Coyotes Blvd. in Glendale. For more information, contact Freitag at 928-308-5130 or via email at sfreitag@cazfire.org.
