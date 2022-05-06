After 30 years of service to fire districts throughout the state, Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Bryan Savage has given notice to the district’s governing board of his intent to retire next year.
In a letter to the fire board dated April 25, Savage indicated that his last day as fire chief will be April 30. In the same letter, Savage thanked the board for its trust and confidence in him to lead the fire district over the past several years.
Timber Mesa was formed in 2014 when the boards of three smaller fire districts (Show Low, Lakeside and Linden) voted unanimously to merge.
Savage, who was the chief for the Lakeside Fire District prior to merger, was selected to lead the newly formed district as its first fire chief. In the years since the merger, the district has grown through consolidation of the White Mountain Lake Fire District and became the area’s sole ambulance-services provider.
“These moves dramatically improved emergency services in the communities of the White Mountains,” Savage said.
Savage’s tenure as fire chief is marked by several accomplishments, including:
• A labor-management relationship
• Mergers and consolidations that resulted in more than $10 million in savings to area taxpayers
Expansion of ambulance services throughout the district and surrounding areas
• A new fire station in the Linden community
• A new consolidated administration and support services facility in Show Low
• Establishing leadership in statewide organizations, such as the Arizona Fire District’s Association
• Regional coordination in training, dispatch and other areas of emergency services
• Improving the district’s Insurance Services Organization rating to a class 3, resulting in lower insurance rates
• Seven consecutive years of nearly perfect financial audits and four consecutive years of recognition by the Government Finance Officers Association for excellence in financial reporting
Despite this long list of accomplishments, Savage stated that he is most proud of the people at Timber Mesa. In his letter, he gives credit to his team and the fire board for working together in building “something our community can be proud of.”
He then goes on to say, “What brings me the most fulfillment is our people. We have developed the most professional, caring, hard-working group of fire-service professionals anywhere. I know that as I transition out of the organization, I am leaving the district and its residents in the very best hands; and with that I am truly proud.”
Savage will be staying in the area after retirement working with the Church of Arizona where he was recently ordained as a pastor. Savage concluded his letter with a prayer for God’s blessing over the fire district, its members and the communities of the White Mountains.
