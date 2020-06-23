SHOW LOW — Timber Mesa Fire & Medical District employees recently received training from the Arizona Safe Baby Foundation that will assure that its employees are prepared in the event a parent(s) choose to surrender an infant (less than 72 hours old) to a Safe Baby Haven.
The Safe Baby Haven Foundation was developed to give parent(s) of a newborn child, a safe option when they have made the decision to surrender the child to the State.
The foundation identifies any fire station, EMT, hospital, church or Child Welfare Adoption agency as a Safe Haven for the parent(s) to surrender a newborn. The child must be handed directly to an on-duty firefighter. They cannot be left at an unstaffed station.
Timber Mesa employees have received the training from the Arizona Safe Baby Foundation and the appropriate signage is currently being installed on vehicles and fire stations that identifies each as a Safe Baby Haven.
For more information on the Arizona Safe Baby Haven program please visit azsafebabyhaven.org
