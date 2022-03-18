Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District (TMFMD) conducted a four-week academy in January.
Out of 12 applicants, we welcomed six new firefighters to the district due to vacancies throughout the organization.
Upon starting the academy, the applicants needed the minimum requirements to start the process.
These requirements included firefighter 1 and 2 and basic EMT or paramedic.
The applicants also needed to pass the testing portion through the National Testing Network which would lead them to oral interviews with firefighters and chief officers.
The top applicants worked hard to earn their spots.
After the hiring process was complete, the six new recruitments began the academy.
The academy was designed to prepare the recruitments for their fire-service careers with TMFMD.
They underwent physical training and learned all the necessary skills and tactics to become the greatest assets to the district. They learned the expectations of working for TMFMD and an overview of the organization,
Search-and-rescue, hydrant use, fire attack/hose line management, EMS skills, wildland skills, behavioral emergencies, forcible entry and vehicle extrication were live fire scenarios.
As the new Training Division chief, Taber Heisler’s goal for the academy is “to provide the foundational knowledge necessary for our new recruits to meet the needs of the community during their first assignment. I believe this academy met these expectations and for that, I thank this awesome group of recruits and the instructor cadre.”
At the end of the academy, the six recruitments were assigned to their shifts and began their careers with TMFMD.
The academy is a crucial step when becoming a firefighter.
Recruit firefighter Brad Burton stated, “The academy is important because it gets you ready to go on the engine. The cadre pushes you to do better and they teach you new things every day.”
The new firefighters have now been working with their assigned crews for over a month. They continue to gain even more knowledge as their crews and captains guide them day by day throughout their probationary year.
“I am learning a lot from my crew. They understand that I’m new and allow me to learn from my mistakes; it’s a great learning experience. The academy was good, and the Training Division did a great job putting it together,” stated recruit firefighter Issac Schimmel.
Timber Mesa currently is accepting applications for firefighter EMT/paramedics. The application period ends April 15. Visit timbermesafire.org for further details.
