Randy Chevalier will become chief of the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District in early January.
The district’s fire board voted unanimously on Oct. 27 to offer the position to Chevalier who is current an assistant chief.
Current Fire Chief Bryan Savage will be retiring on April 30 but will help the department transition to the new chief.
“My wife, kids, and I have been blessed by this community for so many years. We are proud to call this fire district and region our home,” Chevalier said in a news release. “I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve the members of Timber Mesa and the community as fire chief. I am extremely excited to lead the next era with a primary focus of building and fostering relationships.”
At the conclusion of the recruitment process, six candidates (two internal and four external) were invited to participate in a two-day assessment center based on their qualifications and experience. The assessment center consisted of six different exercises: a written assignment, an oral presentation, management role play scenario, group discussion, an in-basket exercise and an oral interview.
“Both the internal candidates, chief Randy Chevalier and chief Josh Livermore, comported themselves with distinction finishing first and second respectively through the assessment center process,” Savage said. “They competed against some of the best fire chief candidates from around the state and across the nation. In doing so, they have represented themselves, Timber Mesa, and the communities of the White Mountains in a way that we should all be proud of. This process, and our chief officers’ performance more than validates our people, our processes and our leadership moving forward.”
“It has been an honor, a privilege, and an absolute pleasure serving as your Fire Chief before the creation of Timber Mesa and ever since. I am extraordinarily proud of what we have built together here, and I am excited to see what the future holds for all of you under Chief Chevalier’s leadership,” said Chief Savage.
