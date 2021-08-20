Radiation Exposure Compensation Act ends July 2022
FLAGSTAFF — "Downwinders,” those who were exposed to downwind radiation from the Nevada Test Site during the Cold War, have a limited time to apply for funds from the federal government. Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) compensation ends July 2022. Those who think they or a family member may be eligible should submit their RECA claim by April.
North Country HealthCare is hosting a screening day for those who think they may have been affected by nuclear testing while living in northern Arizona. The no-cost screening day will be at North Country HealthCare’s Round Valley location (488 S. Mountain Ave. Springerville) on Thursday, Sept. 9 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
No-cost screening services include:
• Physical exam
• Urine dip test
• Blood work
• Stool test
North Country HealthCare’s eligibility specialists also offer free help submitting a RECA claim. To schedule a screening or if you have questions, call 928.522.9427.
What is the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act?
In 1990 Congress passed RECA as an apology to individuals who developed certain cancers and other serious diseases related to nuclear weapons testing and uranium mining. RECA’s scope of coverage was broadened in 2000, which allowed for the development the Radiation Exposure Screening & Education Program (RESEP). RESEP is funded by federal grants from the Human Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
North Country HealthCare’s RESEP program provides cancer medical screening exams to eligible Downwinders who resided in Coconino, Apache, Navajo, Yavapai, and Gila counties and Mohave county north of the Grand Canyon during the years of 1951-1958 for at least two years, or during the summer of 1962.
RESEP staff can assist clients with filing RECA claims. Eligible applicants may be able to receive up to $100,000. To file a claim, applicants must provide documentation of:
• A compensable cancer
• Residence in an eligible area during the specified time period
• Identification, which may include birth certificates, marriage licenses, etc.
• RECA claim form
For more information about RESEP or to see if you qualify, email resep@nchcaz.org.
About North Country HealthCare
North Country HealthCare serves as the medical home for nearly 50,000 people throughout northern Arizona, 20,000 who reside in Flagstaff and the surrounding area. North Country HealthCare accepts Medicare, AHCCCS, commercial insurance and offers a sliding fee scale based on income and family size. If you are in need of a medical home, North Country has a large and diverse provider team and is always accepting new patients. For more information on the locations, programs and services, call 928-522-9400 or visit northcountryhealthcare.org. Like North Country HealthCare on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.