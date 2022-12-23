There’s never a shortage of people trying to give back to their community, especially during the holiday season in the White Mountains.
First, it’s time for the third annual Tip-a-Cop Christmas event! The Perkatory Coffee House and the Snowflake/Taylor Police Department are joining forces once again from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at 60 S. Main St. in Snowflake to collect donations for local families in need.
All of the funds collected through tip jars will be donated, and PCH has pledged 50% of the money gathered from both of their registers as donations to needy families who reside in the community.
While the big guy will be without his elves this year, Santa Claus is scheduled to make an appearance between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PCH. Word has it, he’s exceptionally excited to meet your children, so feel free to bring them along.
In addition, Police Chief Robert Martin and a few of his on-duty will make appearances throughout the day to lend a hand in serving customers to help raise money.
Similarly, another local organization helping to spread the giving spirit this holiday season is the Show Low Senior Center. They’re proud to announce they served a delicious Thanksgiving meal to 409 people last month.
“It takes a little bit to catch up after that, so we don’t usually do a Christmas thing,” admitted SLSC administrator Karen Hook. “What we (were able) to do was the ‘Joy of Giving tree’, kind of like an angel tree. People came and took a tag off the tree and the clients had three wishes. Then, people chose whether they got all three things or one or two things. We wrap them, then deliver them.”
Hook explained that every year the White Mountain Women’s Club assembles a set of Christmas bags, complete with socks, blankets and yummies for the center’s Meals-on-Wheels clients.
“We have about 56 clients who are pretty much shut-ins and they’re over 60; they don’t have a lot of money,” said Hook. “It’s just to show them that there are people out there that do care for them. It’s the community, different members of the community or organizations who put together Christmas things. We deliver (the bags) when we deliver meals.”
SLCS also aids in the distribution of food boxes provided by United Food. Hook said, “We distribute those boxes once a month. Most of the seniors can’t drive, so we deliver to them on Fridays and sometimes even a Saturday, if need be.”
Hook explained that, beginning on Dec. 1, the senior center began serving congregate meals to all seniors aged 60 and older. These meals are available five days a week and Hook was happy to mention the center has already received many signups from eager Show Low seniors hoping to take advantage of a free lunch.
She said, “We’d like to get a minimum of at least 21 people a day. So far, we’re at an average of maybe 18. If they have a spouse that’s 60 or over, they can come in too. We do everything that we can to feed our seniors. We have a large population that really needs our help.”
Hook expressed gratitude for her local community, which she says is, “Involved with different organizations that give and (have) people that come in and donate. We feel that as donations keep coming in, we’ll be able to keep Meals-on-Wheels’ going. We’re really being blessed by the community in lots of ways.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.