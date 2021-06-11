Members of the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District spent Memorial Day weekend ensuring the safety of the residents and visitors of the White Mountain communities.
As the holiday weekend is the unofficial kick-off to summer, it comes as no surprise that requests for fire and medical service increased that weekend.
Between the morning of May 28 and the evening of May 31, TMFMD personnel responded to 101 calls for service.
These call types included two structure fires, two brush fires, five instances of illegal burning, nine public assists, four motor vehicle collisions and 70 customers who received medical care.
The number of responses this holiday weekend was a 50% increase from the previous year. In fact, May 2021 proved to be the busiest month that the district has ever seen, responding to more than 630 incidents. That is a 58% increase compared to May 2020 or May 2019, which were both around 400 incidents.
TMFMD personnel are preparing for a very busy summer. Be safe and fire-wise this summer. Do not let tragedy ruin your summer fun.
TMFMD adds airman
to firefighting staff
Last year, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District participated in a Department of Defense internship called Skill Bridge. The Skill Bridge program allows enlisted military personnel to seek internships, and hopefully employment, with participating agencies during the last six months of the service member’s enlistment period.
In this case Senior Airman Michael Haas was afforded the opportunity to intern with the fire district and ultimately was offered a position as a firefighter with Timber Mesa.
Haas grew up in the White Mountain region. After high school he completed the Northland Pioneer College Fire Sciences program in which he was credentialed as a firefighter in the state of Arizona.
He then went to work for the White Mountain Lake Fire District for a short time before enlisting in the Air Force as an aerospace propulsion journeyman. As he was nearing the end of his enlistment period, he approached Timber Mesa to see if the fire district was interested in becoming a partnering agency in the Skill Bridge program.
In 2020 TMFMD partnered with the DOD and invited Haas to intern with the district. Upon completion of the internship, Haas’ performance was reviewed, and he successfully interviewed for a full-time position with the fire district. Since then, he has been assigned to Timber Mesa’s Station 14 in the Fawnbrook area where he serves as a firefighter/EMT.
In addition to his service to our community, Haas has been awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal for meritorious service to our country. In a statement, Fire Chief Bryan Savage stated, “We are thrilled to have Mr. Haas among our ranks. He is someone who is clearly dedicated to public service, and the skills he brings with him through his experience in the Air Force are a tremendous asset to the Fire District.”
