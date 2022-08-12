It depends on what you read and who you talk to. I have been asking this very question – whether to add supplements – since my teens when I started my nutritional journey, and have been investigating it ever since. I have learned a lot through my unscientific research. Actually it doesn’t mean much because whatever I have learned along the way, some expert or agency indicated otherwise. So whom or what do you believe?
In general, supplements are meant to replenish deficiencies.They were never meant to replace a healthy diet. Most nutrition experts recommend getting your vitamins from real food. Makes sense, but how’s that working for you? Most of us don’t follow a perfectly balanced diet all the time. We barely get in the needed three meals a day. And, I don’t know about you, but if I were to eat three meals a day in order to get all my necessary nutrients, I would be at least 20 pounds heavier!
True, it would be ideal if you can live on an organic farm eating daily meals of fresh veggies, fruits, grass-fed beef, free-range chicken or fresh fish from your backyard stream. Unfortunately, there are only a few of us who can claim that reality — hence, why I believe in supplementation.
What the science shows
Over-the-counter dietary supplements are big business — about $30 billion every year in the United States. Dietary supplement is an umbrella term that includes everything from vitamins and minerals to herbs and botanicals. Most people use the word “supplement” to mean an individual vitamin or multivitamin.
Research shows that approximately 92% of Americans are lacking at least one or more key nutrients. According to many surveys, some of the essential vitamins and minerals people lack include magnesium, iron and vitamins D, E, K, C and A.
Why is this important? Ignoring your nutritional needs over time, combined with our modern lifestyles (the air we breathe, lack of nutrient rich soils, etc), can ultimately lead to a variety of symptoms. And, it can also hold you back from having good health and feeling your best.
There are quite a few signs of vitamin deficiencies such as: brittle, weak hair and nails, frequent illness, impaired brain function, muscle weakness and the list goes on. But rather than self-diagnose, know this, if you don’t regularly eat a healthy diet, you probably have some type of vitamin deficiency.
So do vitamins really work? Are they worth the investment?
The short answer to this question is, yes — if you choose a high-quality one that covers all your bases! But all supplements are not created equal. Here are some guidelines:
• Look for multivitamins that clearly list what’s included in the formula, and the daily values for each vitamin.
• Make sure the supplements are free from unnecessary synthetic fillers, artificial coloring or chemical additives.
• Check to see that they are USP (U.S. Pharmacopeia) certified. Don’t be fooled by labels that simply use the letters “USP.” Check online to ensure it is USP verified.
Supplementation and immune support
Our immune system relies on proper nutrition, enough sleep and an active lifestyle. However, a compromised immune system cannot deal with external threats such as viruses, which is one of the reasons why you would use supplements.
Although I am not a licensed nutritionist, I have discovered which supplements are necessary for basic immune support. I call it my immunity smoothie cocktail: Select a liquid of choice (water or juice), throw in some frozen fruit, and a serving of the vitamins listed below. (Note: The listing below is for daily intake, and should be divided and taken with two or three separate meals). Blend together and voile! You have a nutritious smoothie.
• Vitamin C: at least 2-5k mg a day (start with a lower dosage and work up seeing how much you can tolerate). Vitamin C with Rose Hips is gentler on the stomach.
• Vitamin D3: 600-800 IU per day
• Zinc Picolinate: 100 mg a day
• Selenium: 200 mcg a day
• Magnesium: 500 mg a day
• B complex: 100 mg
• Quercetin, preferably with bromelain. (It is known to help fight free radicals, reduce inflammation, and help boost the immune system): 500 mg a day
• Elderberry: (There is no standard dose of elderberry; used for colds and flu, and prevention.) Follow the recommended dose on bottle.
• Multivitamin: Look for one that contains immune-supporting elements such as zinc, folic acid, selenium, and vitamins C, D, B6, A and E.
Before you purchase these supplements, read the labels because a lot of these vitamins are combined with other essential vitamins.Take these other amounts into consideration when ingesting the recommended daily amount suggested above. Also, be careful to make sure that the dosage is actually for the specific nutrient and not for added filler ingredients.
In conclusion, be aware that no vitamin pill will correct a poor diet. Supplements are meant to provide nutrients; they are not complete food sources. And always make sure you talk to a health care professional before taking any supplement especially if you are taking prescription medications.
