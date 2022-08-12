It depends on what you read and who you talk to. I have been asking this very question – whether to add supplements – since my teens when I started my nutritional journey, and have been investigating it ever since. I have learned a lot through my unscientific research. Actually it doesn’t mean much because whatever I have learned along the way, some expert or agency indicated otherwise. So whom or what do you believe?

In general, supplements are meant to replenish deficiencies.They were never meant to replace a healthy diet. Most nutrition experts recommend getting your vitamins from real food. Makes sense, but how’s that working for you? Most of us don’t follow a perfectly balanced diet all the time. We barely get in the needed three meals a day. And, I don’t know about you, but if I were to eat three meals a day in order to get all my necessary nutrients, I would be at least 20 pounds heavier!

