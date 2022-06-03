Society has a hard time dealing with heroes. Agamemnon wanted Achilles because Achilles had no equal as a fighter, but the king had a hard time “managing” the warrior. Gen. George Patton did things that no other general in his era could accomplish, but he had a turbulent personality. The bosses wanted him for his skills but could not abide his willfulness. When the townsfolk needed a hero, “Shane” showed up. But once the danger had passed, they shed themselves of the bloody-handed, dangerous man as soon as they could.
Tom Cruise plays the classic hero, the expert fighter pilot known as Maverick. He can do any dangerous deed. What he cannot do is obey foolish orders and kowtow to authority simply because authority exists. He is a burr under the saddle of the bosses.
They hate him.
His integrity is so strong that he accepts personal blame for the wishes of another because it is the best thing to do, no matter the cost to himself. He is heroic even in his emotional care for others.
It is the most exemplary acting job that Cruise has done in years. Ditto for Jennifer Connelly as the fighter jock’s love interest. We find Ed Harris, Val Kilmer and Jon Hamm among the other actors.
Director Joseph Kosinski also directed Cruise in “Oblivion” and Connelly in “Only the Brave.” The latter film is a tribute to the tragically famous Granite Mountain Hot Shots.
Everything about this film is outstanding. I give particular praise to the cinematographer, Oscar winner Claudio Miranda. The film is gorgeous. We expect that fighter jets blowing by at speed should excite us, but Miranda has some shots of aircraft that are sublime. He made a whole sequence set at high altitude/near space in an experimental aircraft with a Zen-like beauty.
Heroes, love, drama excitement, and pathos all weave in and through this outstanding movie. “Top Gun: Maverick” is a worthy successor, even superior to its iconic model.
The plot, or at least the mission, is absurd in too many ways to innumerate here. I nearly dropped a sawblade on that account. But, no, this is tale-telling, not truth-telling. We should not let the facts get in the way of a wonderful story wonderfully told.
This applause-worthy film gets a rare five sawblades. It runs for a strong 2 hours 11 minutes. This PG-13 movie cost $170 million to make and will make the producers even richer than they already are. The 1986 original cost only $15 million.
The public will embrace this film as enthusiastically as I did.
Even the soundtrack is terrific. Lady Gaga performed an original song for the film, “Hold my hand.” You should watch it on YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.