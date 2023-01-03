New Year's Resolutions

Statista releases their list of America’s Top New Year’s Resolutions for 2023 in late December. The poll shows a large number of Americans deciding to focus on improving their physical, mental, and financial health in 2023.

 From statista.com

Online market and consumer data platform Statista revealed America’s top New Year’s resolutions, which cover many of the staples many people would expect Americans to have on their minds as 2023 gets underway.

The survey covers topics ranging from mental health and better financial decision-making, but physical health is clearly where most Americans are choosing to focus their attention.

