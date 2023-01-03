Online market and consumer data platform Statista revealed America’s top New Year’s resolutions, which cover many of the staples many people would expect Americans to have on their minds as 2023 gets underway.
The survey covers topics ranging from mental health and better financial decision-making, but physical health is clearly where most Americans are choosing to focus their attention.
Over 400 adults from 18 to 89 were surveyed during the 2022 holiday season, revealing that 52% of them are hoping to exercise more often. The survey also showed 50% planned on eating healthier, and 40% stated they wanted to focus on losing weight in general.
In the January Bloomberg article titled, “The Rise and Fall of New Year’s Fitness Resolutions,” the site claims that nearly 80% of those who purchase a gym membership as part of a New Year’s resolution will either cancel or simply quit before the end of January.
Americans who decide to join a different type of exercise studio, such as yoga or aerobics classes, will fare a little better, but research suggests most of those will quit before the end of February. Because of this, the second Saturday in February is statistically referred to as “Fall off the Wagon” day.
The facts aren’t very encouraging, and while Total Shape writer and personal trainer Jordan Smith reports that weight loss has gone down in recent years, likely due to factors around the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s optimistic that laxer pandemic restrictions and an uptick in physical activity may lead to more successful cases of weight loss in 2023.
Of those surveyed, 37% stated they hoped to dedicate more time to friends and family in 2023. This goes together with the 19% who planned to reduce work stress and open time for personal activities and hobbies, showing a need to encourage better mental health in the new year.
Social media presents itself as a separate branch of the same tree. The group that stated they would like to spend more time with family also said they would like to spend less time on social media. Among the group, 19% stated their intentions to pull back on using Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and other web-based social platforms.
In August, the Digital Futures Initiative website published a list of 10 ways to encourage less use of social media, which has seen a recent spike in web traffic over the last few weeks, as many Americans presumably begin to plan their distancing from the services.
DFI says being aware of the amount spent on social media platforms, turning off notifications and increasing in-person communication are a few key strategies to help get people off their phones.
The last two responses polled both delve into financial health. Of those surveyed, 39% are hoping to save more money in the new year, while 19% coupled that response with a desire to reduce spending on basic living expenses.
Unfortunately, with the post-pandemic economy and the ever-looming threat of recession, this may be the hardest resolution maintain. There is hope for those willing to plan, however.
“Spend time writing down your assets and debts so that you can see the progress you made in 2022, and to help you set goals for 2023,” suggested David Ragland, IRC Wealth CEO and certified financial planner.
Ragland advises that improving a financial situation boils down to a few key strategies: budgeting, keeping an updated personal balance sheet, boosting retirement contributions if possible and reviewing and properly managing investments.
He acknowledges that working around credit card debt may be the biggest contributor to successfully navigating financial wellness in 2023. Ragland recommends listing the amounts owed and the interest rate on each card, then focusing on paying them off from highest interest rate to lowest. Planning proves to be the most important part.
New Year’s resolutions are an opportunity to reflect on one’s actions and thoughts from the previous year and resolve to do better. With the correct state of mind and a plan, anything is possible in 2023.
