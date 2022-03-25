PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The town of Pinetop-Lakeside sees a silver lining after its 2021 fiscal year audit despite the pandemic.
The Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council met on March 17 and during the meeting Crimson Singleton from the firm HintonBurdick presented the fiscal 2021 audit presentation.
The audience and members of the council were given a packet containing each of the slides that were shown in the presentation. All of the council members and pertinent town staff members were present.
HintonBurdick found no material weaknesses or significant deficiencies in regard to Pinetop-Lakeside’s internal controls over its financial reporting. All aspects of the report expressed healthy financial growth trending up, a testament to the town’s overall ability to keep to its budget and encourage tourism.
According to the accounting firm, the total net on hand for Pinetop-Lakeside was $6,258,809 as of June 30, the end of the fiscal year.
As the report stated, “Over time, increases or decreases in net position are an indicator of whether the financial health of the town is improving or deteriorating.”
Council members proffered that increases in tourism numbers during the pandemic were due to more Arizonans staying in Arizona and coming to the White Mountains during the pandemic.
Improvements, in the report called Capital Asset additions were the completion of the Billy Creek Bridge, the new lights for Mountain Meadows and the purchase of new machinery and equipment.
The total net position of the town increased by $2,322,972 during the fiscal year 2021 and increased by $2,584,613 during the fiscal year 2020.
According to the report, increases were attributed to tourism and the tax rate changing from 2.5% to 3% during the years of 2020-21. The sales tax revenues increased four of the last five years and significantly increased in 2021 by 40% because of tourism.
Town sales taxes were $6.7 million for 2021.
According to HintonBurdick, the increased tax revenues increased cash balances and allowed the recreation and tourism fund to be self-sustaining and increase cash. The chart shown to those present showed a steady increase from 2017 when the fund sat at $270,493 to where it is now at $620,146. The only dip was in the year 2019.
In years past, there was never a “rainy day fund” but now the town has two months of expenses banked, whereas five years ago it didn’t have anything.
Mayor Stephanie Irwin and the council will endeavor to increase this fund to ensure the town’s well-being in the face of any challenges that may arise. The council will plan on setting goals in the budget to increase the buffer in the future.
Town Financial Director Kevin Rodolf said, “When the pandemic hit the town was very conservative with their funds, but it turns out to our benefit the folks came up here.”
The measure was carried unanimously by the council.
