Pronoun bill

Students hold up handmade posters as cars drive past the state Capitol on Jan. 9, 2022, during a student-led protest of recent anti-LGBTQ sentiment in the legislature.

 Gloria Rebecca Gomez/Arizona Mirror (2022)

PHOENIX — Two Arizona girls are suing to strike down the state’s trans athlete ban, arguing that it unfairly discriminates against them and violates federal equal protection laws. 

Last year, amid a national wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation, Arizona Republicans, backed by then-Gov. Doug Ducey, passed a prohibition on trans girls joining school sports teams consistent with their gender identity. On April 17, 11-year-old Jane Doe and 15-year-old Megan Roe, both avid athletes, pushed back with the help of their parents, worried about how the law will interfere with their future school experiences. (Both girls are using pseudonyms for their own protection.) 

