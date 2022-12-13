Scott Jeffers and world-fusion band Traveler will perform a Christmas concert Saturday at the Show Low High School auditorium.
The music business can be troublesome, often for reasons someone may not expect. Outside of the work that goes into writing, recording and performing songs, there may also be a need to work around poorly optimized Spotify search algorithms and uninformed Wikipedia contributors.
Contrary to what his Wikipedia page might say, the band’s leader singer is not “Scott Jeffers Traveler.” Instead, the band’s name is Traveler and the man who leads the band was born Scott Jeffers.
Jeffers formed the ethnic-fusion rock band Traveler in 2000. He’s a multi-instrumentalist who has built a signature sound that consists of beats and melodies from distinctive styles of music from across the globe.
“It’s an issue we’re aware of. We’re having a little bit of trouble navigating the technology and putting everything in the right place, but we’re out there for you to find; you might just have to dig a little bit,” Jeffers said.
An easy tip if you’re trying to find the band on Spotify may be to search the playlist name “This Is Traveler.” If the website or application works as intended, you’ll find a band boasting nearly 20 albums spanning across more than 20 years (which may be helpful if you’re hoping to brush up before its upcoming Christmas concert).
“It’s a mix of lots of different styles, mostly from exotic places,” he said. “As I was developing as a musician, I found myself more and more attracted to exotic sounds. At some point, it just became so strong that I felt I had to go to these countries to see what it was like and experience those sounds firsthand.”
“When I was growing up, it was bands like Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath, but at the same time, I was listening to a lot of my parents’ folk music, like Simon and Garfunkel. I’ve always wanted those two sides to my music: the electric side and the acoustic side. It’s kind of natural that the band ended up reflecting that.”
His band’s music takes on various hard-rock and heavy-metal styles, which fuse with his world-sounds to form a deeply ethnic blend of banging guitars, piercing violins and sandy ouds. Jeffers describes it as “bringing the whole world to you in a concert.”
These unique songs and styles will be on full display at the concert that will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the SLHS auditorium, 1201 N. Cougar Lane.
“It’s going to be a highly unique Christmas concert. We’re doing a heavy portion of popular Christmas songs but coming to them from a completely ethnic setting.” Jeffers said.
He detailed versions of the classic Christmas standards like “We Three Kings” and “Little Drummer Boy,” written in the style of an Irish reel and an east-Indian classical piece, respectively.
“At first, we thought, ‘What if people hate this? We’re taking these songs that everyone knows and loves and turning it into something different.’ But man, people just love these new versions of these songs. It’s something they know, but at the same time, it’s a sound they may have never heard before,” he said.
He said diversity in sounds help the band to “stay fresh and avoid all the music blending into mush. Each song is distinct; each sound is its own. It makes for a unique and varied experience.”
Funny enough, the band Traveler is not a stranger to the White Mountains. The group visited in September for an outdoors concert at Show Low City Park, but Jeffers said he’s looking forward to experiencing the White Mountain winter before the new year.
“It’s probably the best setting we could have imagined playing that kind of music in, so we’re just psyched to be playing a Christmas concert in the White Mountains. It should be a blast,” he said.
Tickets are available for $5 at showlow.activityreg.com or at the Show Low Family Aquatic Center at 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low.
