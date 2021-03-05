Navajo County Treasurer, Kari Lopez reminds property taxpayers that the second half installment of their 2020 property tax is due and becomes delinquent on May 3.
Payments may be mailed to the Navajo County Treasurer, P.O. Box 668, Holbrook, AZ 86025 or delivered to 100 E. Code Talkers Drive in Holbrook.
Check and money order payments may also be dropped off at the Show Low Complex at 600 N. Ninth Place. Cash or debit/credit card payments cannot be accepted there.
Other options for payment include online web payments made at www.navajocountyaz.gov and phone payments made by calling 866-225-2092.
You must have your parcel or tax ID number available and the amount you wish to pay before calling the phone number. Both web and phone payments are charged a convenience fee by a third-party vendor. You are advised of the total amount being charged before you approve the final payment amount.
