Indian Nations and Tribes Legislative Day

San Carlos Apache Tribal Chairman Terry Rambler addresses lawmakers and tribal representative at the annual Indian Nations and Tribes Legislative Day in the Arizona Senate on Jan. 11, 2023.

 Shondiin Silversmith/Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — Dozens of people from tribal nations across Arizona gathered last week at the state Capitol to celebrate Indian Nations and Tribes Legislative Day.

“Arizona is a stronger state because of the 22 federally recognized tribes found here,” state Senate President Warren Petersen said during his speech.“As we enter the first week of the 56th legislative session, we’re anticipating significant improvements to our water supply, infrastructure and broadband.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.