Native American Child Protection Act
Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Phoenix, speaks during a press conference held at the Family Advocacy Center on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community on Friday. Gallego talked about the importance of the Native American Child Protection Act bill and how it will provide tribal nations with the much-needed tools and resources to address family violence, child abuse, and child neglect. 

PHOENIX — A bill was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives geared toward helping Indigenous children and families by providing tribal nations with the tools and resources they need to treat, prevent, investigate, and prosecute instances of family violence, child abuse, and child neglect.

These resources would be provided through the Native American Child Protection Act, which is sponsored by Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Phoenix. It has been assigned to the House Committee on Natural Resources.

