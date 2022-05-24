Four major names in Arizona politics attended a Republican fundraiser Saturday night in Show Low that was contributed to telephonically by former President Donald Trump.
Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was joined by state Rep. Mark Finchem, state Sen. Wendy Rogers and congressional candidate Eli Crane at an intimate dinner at Torreon Golf Resort.
The dinner was brought together and hosted by Steve and Karen Slaton, who own The Trumped Store on the Deuce of Clubs in Show Low.
The dinner, attended by over 50 patrons not including Torreon staff and local press, was held for over three hours during which each of the political figures spoke about various key points to raise money for their respective campaigns.
“We’re not making a dime off of it. We’re splitting all the proceeds off to the candidates,” Steve Slaton said. “We don’t want to make any money from any of this. We just want to help the candidates.”
The evening opened with a brief speech from Lake addressing Arizona’s problems at the border, which she stated was the “top issue facing the state of Arizona right now.”
While speaking on the border’s connection to the 2022 election and the Republican Party’s contention that the election was stolen, she personally called Trump, who spoke to the dinner attendees for a few moments via Lake’s speakerphone.
After speaking briefly about the 2020 election, the country’s current position with “disrespect all over the world, inflation, the borders (and) what happened in Afghanistan” to cheers from the gathering at Torreon, Trump finished with praise about Lake, Finchem and Rogers, all of whom he has endorsed for their hopeful positions in government.
Trump concluded his over-the-phone speech with “I wish I could be there with you people; you sound incredible and have a good time.”
Finchem took the microphone next and was joined by Lake and Rogers to auction off name spaces on a plaque that would accompany a painting of the former president.
The auction raised over $10,000.
Finchem, from Oro Valley, then spoke for a short time, reiterating Lake’s presence in the governor’s race and his own in his campaign for secretary of state.
“Politics are down the street from culture. Our culture has been invaded by a satanic influence that believes children should be traded for favors.
“They’re on the border right now selling children, importing fentanyl,” he began, before speaking further into the harm coming from inaction at the border.
Finchem also spoke about the 2020 election results and further accusations of voter fraud, stressing an idea to combine Election Day — which Finchem mentioned that he believed should be a national holiday — and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, asking “what better way to celebrate that man’s legacy?”
He then introduced Crane, who took the stage for just under 10 minutes. Crane spoke of his time in the military, as a SEAL Team 3 member, his family, his faith and his personal beliefs in each of the other candidates.
The Torreon function concluded with Rogers sharing personal stories and further espousing the beliefs of the three political candidates who had spoken previously.
Regarding Lake, Rogers stated, “She fights. There is no entitlement mentality, there’s no ‘Me Too,’ there’s no victimhood.”
While speaking about Finchem, Rogers relayed a personal story about Finchem defending her without her knowledge.
Lastly, Rogers spoke of Crane, ending her speech by asking, “How often do you have a Navy SEAL come along who’s going to be my congressman?”
She concluded by issuing a “call to service. This what I want each of you to do. I want you to realize what a precarious edge we’re on now.
“I want to you to dig deeply into your pockets to donate. You need to donate to Kari Lake. It’s absolutely essential that you donate to Mark Finchem. You need to donate to Eli Crane. That’s how you help.”
