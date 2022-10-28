A Tucson school teacher faces a possible prison term for emailing death threats to state Sen. Wendy Rogers, who represents all of Rim Country and the White Mountains.
Donald Glenn Brown, 58, a music teacher at Pistor Middle School in Tucson, allegedly sent a threatening email from a fake account on his mother’s computer in Pinedale. Under the name “Jessica James,” Brown threatened to shoot Rogers in the head while she was in the Trumped Store in Show Low.
Rogers had just walked in Show Low’s Fourth of July parade and had posted photos of herself in the store about two hours before the threat was sent.
Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyon sought an Oct. 4 grand jury indictment of Brown after the Pima County district attorney decided not to prosecute, according to a story in the Arizona Republic.
Brown will have an initial court appearance in Holbrook on Monday at the Navajo County Superior Court. He faces a charge of making a terroristic threat, a Class 3 felony with a potential sentence of 3½ years in prison.
Congressional candidate Eli Crane and state Attorney General Mark Brnovich also participated in the parade. Crane and his family had just left the Trumped Store, owned by Steve Slaton, when the email came in. Slaton notified the police who remained with Rogers “the rest of the day and night” as she changed locations, according to Slaton.
Rogers has received national attention for her often provocative social media posts. She has raised millions of dollars through her national mailing list. She was also censured by the Republican-controlled Senate for her posts and a threat to ruin the careers of her Republican critics. She handily won the Republican primary against incumbent Sen. Kelly Townsend. Rogers now faces Democratic education activist Kyle Nitschke in the heavily Republican, redrawn Legislative District 7.
Brown admitted to sending the series of emails, according to a Department of Public Service investigation cited in the Republic story. He reportedly expressed remorse but said he was angry and frustrated.
The email subject line read: “Wendy Rogers is going to (expletive) die,” according to the DPS report.
The email claimed that “Jim and Jessica” were parked at a fast-food store in front of the Trumped Store with “a pair of AR-15s.”
It continued, “We are going to walk in your…joke of a store and start shooting…Some real patriots are going to Hit Back…Rogers is going to die…(Expletive) your Traitor…tRump.”
The email was sent at just after 11 a.m. Rogers had posted a photo of herself, Crane and Slaton at the Trumped Store following the parade. Rogers’ post was time stamped at about 9:40 a.m. Slaton didn’t see the threat in his email until 1 p.m., by which time Crane and his family had left the store.
Threats of political violence have risen sharply in the past five years.
The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Congressional testimony said support for violence from 2017 to 2020 rose sharply in both parties. An increasing number of Democrats now say they supported violence, but “actual incidents of violence are far higher for Republicans,” said Rachel Kleinfeld, a senior fellow at Carnegie.
In February 2021, 25% of Republicans and 17% of Democrats felt threats against the other party’s leaders were justifiable, and 19% of Republicans and 10% of Democrats believed it was justified to harass ordinary members of the other party. Some 20% of Republicans and 13% of Democrats claimed that political violence was justified “these days.”
Carnegie cited the belief the election had been stolen and the belief that “the traditional American way of life is disappearing so fast that we may have to use force to save it” played a role in the rise in support for political violence.
Rogers has strongly supported the claim that the election was stolen as a result of widespread, fraudulent voting, although repeated audits including a hand count of the Maricopa County results sponsored by the Republican Senate found no evidence of more than a handful of miscast votes.
Lawmakers in both parties have faced a dramatic increase in threats of physical violence, stalking and assassination in recent years.
The number of reported threats against members of Congress has increased 10 fold to 9,625 in 2021, according to the U.S. Capitol Police. In the first quarter of 2022, the Capitol Police investigated 1,820 reported threats. However, Capitol Police have made “fewer than 100” arrests for threats and harassment in the past three years – most of them involving from people with mental illness.
The New York Times reviewed threats against elected officials that resulted in indictments. About a third were made by Republican or pro-Trump individuals and a quarter by Democrats targeting Republicans. In the rest of the cases, the party affiliation was unclear.
In the Senate, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock gets the most threats and has spent $900,000 for protection since 2021. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas was the second highest spender at $600,000.
In the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez generally get the most threats, and Rep. Liz Chaney gets the most threats among the Republican lawmakers.
Despite the rise in threats, actual violence against elected officials remains rare. Two of the most recent incidents include the shooting of U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, of Tucson, in 2011. Giffords survived, but several bystanders were killed. In 2017, a gunman shot Republican Rep. Steve Scalise at a congressional baseball practice, citing the shooter’s hatred of Republicans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.