Jim Small | Arizona Mirror

PHOENIX — Two groups, including a Virginia organization founded by conservative Republicans, have filed suit to overturn the process now used by Arizona counties to verify the signatures on early ballot envelopes.

The lawsuit filed in Yavapai County Superior Court said state law requires election officials to match the signatures on the envelopes only with each voter's registration record. But attorney Kory Langhofer, representing challengers, said counties are following the instructions in a manual prepared by the Secretary of State's Office which permits comparison with other signatures that the county may have.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

