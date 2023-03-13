Arizona News
PHOENIX — A law outlawing abortions in cases of fetal genetic defects will not go undefended in court.

U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes has agreed to let House Speaker Ben Toma of Peoria and Senate President Warren Petersen of Gilbert argue to him that there's nothing unconstitutional about the 2021 statute. And they, in turn, are going to be represented in court by the anti-abortion Alliance Defending Freedom.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

