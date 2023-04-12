Firearms safety bill

An officer reloads his gun during a certification test at the Arizona Law Enforcement Academy.

 Tynin Fries/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — Republican lawmakers sent two measures dealing with guns and students to Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday, likely courting one veto if not two.

The House voted along party lines to allow a parent who has a state-issued permit to carry a concealed weapon to bring it onto a school campus where he or she has children enrolled. SB 1331 already had been approved by the Senate.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

