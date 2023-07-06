Editor's Note

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

U.S. 60 remains closed as fire crews continue to fight the Flying V Fire north of Globe near Cibecue.

Motorists should find an alternative route, and there is no estimated time for the highway to reopen, as of Thursday’s White Mountain Independent deadline.

