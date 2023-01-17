Herd of horses

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. House Republicans included in the new rules for the chamber they passed this month a provision meant to make it easier for Congress to give away public lands.

The provision is a fairly technical piece of the 55-page rules package. It affects internal House accounting and requires that anytime Congress were to give any federal lands to a state, municipality or tribe, it would not be counted as a loss to the federal budget. House Republicans had an identical rule when they controlled the chamber from 2017 to 2019.

trevhall93

This proposal is a double edged sword. In blue states public lands will be more restricted. If it’s a red state you’ll get back to good multiple use land management and healthy forests and range lands.

libertyminded

Republicans and conservative groups see states as preferable stewards of most public lands. They argue that local politicians are in a better position to make decisions on how to manage them and destroy them through the extractive industries supporting this giveaway of public lands for profit. These are national treasures for the ages, our heritage, not to be sold off to the highest bidder. I, for one, will vote against any politician supporting the rape of our forests (whether I otherwise like them or not!)

