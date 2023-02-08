U.S. Capitol Building
WASHINGTON — New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, along with 27 of his U.S. Senate colleagues, introduced legislation Tuesday to ban high-capacity magazines, which can be used on the type of semi-automatic firearm that is typically used in most mass shootings.

“High-capacity magazines were designed for one purpose and one purpose only – high-capacity killing – and have been used in some of the deadliest mass shootings in America,” Menendez said in a statement.

