Arizona v. Mayorkas was scheduled to be argued before the court March 1, with the Louisiana attorney general taking the lead. But the justices Thursday removed the case from the calendar.

 Vandana Ravikumar/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — Arizonans are not entitled to know the names of the jurors deciding criminal cases.

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a bid by the publisher of the Cochise County Record, arguing that there is a First Amendment right of the public to know not only who is sitting on the panel, but even those being considered to serve. The justices provided no reason for their refusal to consider the case.

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

